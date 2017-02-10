Williamstown High School among area schools honored for high graduation rates
Williamstown High School was among 70 high schools honored Friday for having a 90 percent or greater graduation rate for the 2015-16 school year. Schools were honored during a ceremony in Charleston by Gov. Jim Justice's Chief of Staff Nick Casey, State Superintendent of Schools Michael Martirano and the West Virginia Board of Education.
