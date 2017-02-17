West Virginia arts groups worry funding cuts could paint them into a corner
Photo by Perry Bennett, West Virginia Legislative Photography From the left, Dorsey Northrup, Vance Hewitt, Joyce Stephens and Becky Deem of the Parkersburg Art Center exhibit on Wednesday during Arts Day at the West Virginia Legislature. Spending cuts were on most people's minds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|10 min
|compote
|9
|Casci
|16 min
|Hunee4real
|6
|wtf
|2 hr
|Linda
|7
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|2 hr
|duh
|27
|Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as...
|2 hr
|Donald Trump
|6
|Most beautiful news lady (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|liteswitch38
|55
|Mardi Gras Casino (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Luke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC