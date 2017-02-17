Van Sickle family says full story of war hero's grave is being ignored
Those tied to late war hero Chester Howard West worry the full story of his final resting place isn't being told. West, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on the battlefield in World War I, is buried in a remote cemetery now located in the Chief Cornstalk Wildlife Management Area in Mason County.
