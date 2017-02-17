Van Sickle family says full story of ...

Van Sickle family says full story of war hero's grave is being ignored

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Those tied to late war hero Chester Howard West worry the full story of his final resting place isn't being told. West, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on the battlefield in World War I, is buried in a remote cemetery now located in the Chief Cornstalk Wildlife Management Area in Mason County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 20 min Dixiecrat 26
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 23 min Dixiecrat 8
Shepard Smith Is A Hero 57 min John Emerson 2
Most beautiful news lady (Jun '16) 59 min John Emerson 52
Exit 100#. 1 hr John Emerson 9
Jim Justice Golden Dome 1 hr Bucky 2
Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as... 1 hr huh 4
Scott Meador (Dec '15) 6 hr that guy 95
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC