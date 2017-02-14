V100's Reid and Stacie get married on air this Valentine's Day
Reid and Stacie Thrush, co-hosts of the V100 Morning Show in Charleston, say they typically don't do things the traditional way, so it was no surprise they got married on air. "This morning at 7:20, I told her there's going to be a wedding in the studio today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horace Mann Principal Suspended
|5 min
|Sigmond
|21
|Kevin, renting to Illegal Mexicans
|1 hr
|Bob Evan
|4
|Healthcare Racketeering
|2 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|46
|Why do women like vibrators so much? (May '13)
|2 hr
|Grace1234
|77
|Salon Indigo - East End
|3 hr
|no lie
|8
|Campbells Creek (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Get Help
|255
|Workers Comp System (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|11
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC