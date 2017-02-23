Uber, Yeager Airport to sign tentative contract
Uber is set to sign a tentative contract with Yeager Airport Friday to allow the service to operate at the Charleston airport. Uber started operating in West Virginia in July 2016, but has been unable to drop people off at the airport because of disagreements over service fees.
