Two charged in Tuesday night shootings in Charleston
Timothy Jett, 55, of Charleston was shot dead at the crime scene on Garrison Avenue in Charleston. A second victim, Audrey Short, 38, of Charleston was wounded in the incident and remains in critical condition.
