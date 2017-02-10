State Police, U.S. Marshal round up s...

State Police, U.S. Marshal round up sex offenders in 'Operation Frostbite' effort

During a sweep Feb. 6-9, State Police and the U.S. States Marshal Service issued 80 violations to registered sex offenders in Cabell, Putnam and Lincoln counties. As part of an effort called "Operation Frostbite," troopers checked 369 registered offenders.

