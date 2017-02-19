State Police locate man, 2 children w...

State Police locate man, 2 children who went missing following car crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Virginia Metro

State police say they found a man and two injured children who left the scene of a car accident in Kanawha County. Monk Taylor was arrested Saturday night in Roane County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
massage parlor in kc 40 min Been there 16
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr Geezer 222
Why do Blacks always screw up? 2 hr DRTRUTH 9
Jon Anderson, Disgrace 2 hr Fact 4
campbells creek's finest (May '14) 4 hr F Snitches 42
Most beautiful news lady (Jun '16) 4 hr Fan 60
President Trump Is Seventy-one Yrs. Old 4 hr Seventy-One Yrs Old 5
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC