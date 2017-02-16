Starbucks drive-thru set to open in Charleston
A new drive-thru Starbucks in Charleston will open its doors to the public at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Coffee lovers will be able to grab a cup of joe at the new facility located next to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel along the Kanawha Boulevard.
