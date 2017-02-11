Stand-alone Starbucks, stone's throw ...

Stand-alone Starbucks, stone's throw from Civic Center, ready to open

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Starting at 5:30 a.m. next Friday, Kanawha Valley coffee cravers with a hankering for Starbucks can drive through for a cup of wake-me-up. The drive-through Starbucks, one of the first in West Virginia, has been in development since last summer just three blocks from the newly-remodeled Charleston Town Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Jones 21 min texas 2
Drag Queen Canterbury..Disgusting. 25 min dri 35
RIP Michelle St James 2 hr True blue 73
what happened to her 😭 2 hr Rachel simms 6
David march 2 hr Noone 6
April Riley having surgery to lose weight 3 hr Busted stupid 4
A horrible place to work 3 hr Current Employee 5
Born that way 5 hr shew 46
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,824 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC