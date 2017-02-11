Stand-alone Starbucks, stone's throw from Civic Center, ready to open
Starting at 5:30 a.m. next Friday, Kanawha Valley coffee cravers with a hankering for Starbucks can drive through for a cup of wake-me-up. The drive-through Starbucks, one of the first in West Virginia, has been in development since last summer just three blocks from the newly-remodeled Charleston Town Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Jones
|21 min
|texas
|2
|Drag Queen Canterbury..Disgusting.
|25 min
|dri
|35
|RIP Michelle St James
|2 hr
|True blue
|73
|what happened to her 😭
|2 hr
|Rachel simms
|6
|David march
|2 hr
|Noone
|6
|April Riley having surgery to lose weight
|3 hr
|Busted stupid
|4
|A horrible place to work
|3 hr
|Current Employee
|5
|Born that way
|5 hr
|shew
|46
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC