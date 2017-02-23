South Charleston TIF District plan heads to Legislature following public hearing
South Charleston City Council approved two resolutions during a public hearing Thursday which would create a new Tax Increment Financing District at what's called the South Charleston Park Place Economic Opportunity Development District. The project would be a $150 million investment and would be paid for by the taxes of new businesses brought into the City of South Charleston.
