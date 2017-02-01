South Charleston proposing TIF District, millions in economic development projects
A Kanawha Valley municipality will ask the state legislature to approve a Tax Increment Financing District that South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says could result in more than $350 million in public and privately funded economic development projects. The TIF District is called The South Charleston Park Place Economic Opportunity Development District, which, in part, will be located on 80 acres just off the the I-64 MacCorkle Ave. exit, the old FMC Fly Ash Pond.
