Sanders discusses future of movement, Trump in Charleston visit

During his address to 2,200 people in Charleston Sunday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders touched on the challenges of running for office, noting his unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate and governor of Vermont in the 1970s. Adding that while "smarter people" would have stopped campaigning, he said he continued making bids for public office, eventually winning the 1981 election for mayor of Burlington by 10 votes.

