Salango selected to Kanawha County Co...

Salango selected to Kanawha County Commission

Salango was one of nine applicants who participated in a public interview at the commission's meeting. He is filling the seat opened after former Commissioner Dave Hardy resigned on Jan. 19. Hardy left to serve as Department of Revenue secretary.

