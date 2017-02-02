Rubenstein reprimanded, fined in Ethi...

Rubenstein reprimanded, fined in Ethics Commission agreement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The state Ethics Commission issued a public reprimand and fined state Corrections Commissioner Jim Rubenstein in a conciliation agreement announced Thursday. According to the agreement, Rubenstein admitted to twice violating the state Ethics Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks For The Additional Evidence. Aaron Won't... 7 min Girls 2
It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr... 9 min Girls 4
Michael Nelson 24 min Lamonte 53
Calvin Belle 26 min Anonymous 2
kagan jones (Sep '12) 1 hr Nodak 18
Gene Bailey. What's up with him. Creepy 1 hr truth 10
Moses Car Dealerships (Jan '13) 2 hr Janice 10
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC