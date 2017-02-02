Rubenstein reprimanded, fined in Ethics Commission agreement
The state Ethics Commission issued a public reprimand and fined state Corrections Commissioner Jim Rubenstein in a conciliation agreement announced Thursday. According to the agreement, Rubenstein admitted to twice violating the state Ethics Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks For The Additional Evidence. Aaron Won't...
|7 min
|Girls
|2
|It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr...
|9 min
|Girls
|4
|Michael Nelson
|24 min
|Lamonte
|53
|Calvin Belle
|26 min
|Anonymous
|2
|kagan jones (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Nodak
|18
|Gene Bailey. What's up with him. Creepy
|1 hr
|truth
|10
|Moses Car Dealerships (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Janice
|10
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC