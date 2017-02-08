Revamped West Virginia state school board set to meet
The West Virginia Board of Education is set to hold its first regular meeting since several new members were appointed. The board will meet Wednesday in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Shooting on Garrison Avenue
|33 min
|Cpl Cool
|11
|The party of protestors
|1 hr
|Obstructionists
|2
|Tonya Devitt is on SCRJ website.
|1 hr
|Jersey
|11
|Bike Sharing Debacle
|2 hr
|Hazardous
|6
|people who pretend to be sick for attention
|2 hr
|Nancy
|7
|Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task
|4 hr
|Sad Times
|3
|Born that way
|4 hr
|ILoLAtTheQueers
|14
|RIP Michelle St James
|4 hr
|Tom Clark
|70
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC