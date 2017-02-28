Railroad workers want safer taxi rides

Railroad workers want safer taxi rides

The railroad industry and labor are behind a bill that would allow more competition for the transportation of railroad workers. Current state law permits only taxi companies, which are regulated by the state Public Service Commission, to pick-up railroad workers when their shifts end in an area not close to where their shift began.

