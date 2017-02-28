Railroad workers want safer taxi rides
The railroad industry and labor are behind a bill that would allow more competition for the transportation of railroad workers. Current state law permits only taxi companies, which are regulated by the state Public Service Commission, to pick-up railroad workers when their shifts end in an area not close to where their shift began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salon Indigo - East End
|30 min
|Stallion444
|14
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|37 min
|Trump your President
|572
|Jim Justice a Bigger Joke Then Last Governor
|1 hr
|CHARLES
|4
|High School Amanda Vannoy
|2 hr
|CHS
|1
|Jim Justice Golden Dome
|2 hr
|in the city
|16
|Lap Band Surgery? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Joker
|10
|campbells creek's finest (May '14)
|5 hr
|Egor Smith
|47
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC