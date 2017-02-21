Quilts a N Things Guild visits Ronald McDonald House
Members of the Quilts 'N Things Quilt Guild traveled to Charleston in December to tour the new Ronald McDonald House recently built along the Elk River. The facility has 14 guest rooms and a third floor not yet completed.
