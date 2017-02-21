Parkersburg Art Center shines light on young talent
Photo by Wayne Towner Brendon Stout, of Weston, a senior at Lewis County High School, stands with the sculpture he submitted for the West Virginia Art Educators Association display at the Parkersburg Art Center. Photo by Wayne Towner Brendon Stout, of Weston, a senior at Lewis County High School, stands with the sculpture he submitted for the West Virginia Art Educators Association display at the Parkersburg Art Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations
|1 min
|Nancy
|2
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|22 min
|YEAH
|515
|Kate C's having a pity party
|24 min
|Newsman
|8
|Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor of Charleston
|57 min
|NonBlonde
|25
|Chris knox needs fired
|1 hr
|NonBlonde
|8
|Why can't women understand how a thermostat works
|1 hr
|Shaggy
|28
|Jim Justice Golden Dome
|3 hr
|WV Budget Deficit
|11
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC