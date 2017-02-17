Palm Springs, Hour 1 of 3

Palm Springs, Hour 1 of 3

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KQED

Cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, yard sale bargains and long-lost items salvaged from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these finds. Journey to Palm Springs for vintage and antique finds such as a 1965 Noah Purifoy sculpture, Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker coat, ca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 35 min Geezer 59
New M.C. Reapers. 40 min had to say it 2
Mary Hancock (Bowen) 3 hr Justin 23
Michael 4 hr Questions 6
Ex-Principal Jon Anderson 5 hr King of adultry 3
Homeless People in Tents 6 hr greg 3
House seat versus house site 8 hr Donald Trump 9
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC