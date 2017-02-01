Our Children Our Future campaign rolls out 2017 legislative agenda...

The Our Children Our Future campaign, along with other partners, met Wednesday in Charleston to announce those items one week before the session begins Feb. 8 Governor Jim Justice will give his first State of the State Address Wednesday night where he could present nearly $400 to $600 million dollars in budget cuts to fill the state's massive budget deficit of about $500 million. "It's just going to cut jobs, it's just once again going to cut services and people are going to leave our state and go some place else where they can receive a better lifestyle," Williams told MetroNews.

