Ohio fugitive faces additional charge

Ohio fugitive faces additional charges following Kanawha County pursuit

43 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A man who already faced serious charges in Ohio is now facing equally serious charges in West Virginia after a weekend pursuit in Kanawha County. Ohio Highway Patrol put out a bulletin Saturday night to be on the lookout for Todd Boyes, 44, of Caldwell, Ohio.

