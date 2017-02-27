Ohio fugitive faces additional charges following Kanawha County pursuit
A man who already faced serious charges in Ohio is now facing equally serious charges in West Virginia after a weekend pursuit in Kanawha County. Ohio Highway Patrol put out a bulletin Saturday night to be on the lookout for Todd Boyes, 44, of Caldwell, Ohio.
