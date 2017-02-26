Ohio carjacking suspect in custody after arrest near Charleston
A man wanted in connection with a crime spree that began in Ohio Saturday ended after a pursuit and gunfire outside of Charleston Saturday night, police said.. An arrest warrant was issued earlier Saturday for Todd Boyles, 44, of Caldwell, Ohio, after he allegedly carjacked several vehicles in the Belmont, Ohio area.
