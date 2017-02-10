Now asphalt company takes aim at DOH ...

Now asphalt company takes aim at DOH over its criticisms of Morrisey

Asphalt companies being sued by the state are defending the time Attorney General Patrick Morrisey took to decide whether to jump into the lawsuit and criticizing the state Department of Highways for plowing ahead. If you're keeping track of the different parties criticizing each other over the asphalt lawsuits filed last fall, you probably need a flow chart.

