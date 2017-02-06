Nine years later, family remains hopeful Wood County woman's murder will be solved
A family remains hopeful justice will be brought upon the person responsible for the death of a Wood County woman nine years ago. said Kelly Poiani, whose sister Judith Petty's remains were recovered Feb. 9, 2008, in a burned out building on a farm owned by their father, Marvin Petty, on West Virginia 31 in Waverly.
