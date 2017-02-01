National Signing Day 2017: Derrek Pit...

National Signing Day 2017: Derrek Pitts stays at home and signs with West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Smoking Musket

Three star safety Derrek Pitts has made it official and signed with the homestate Mountaineers. Derrek was the number two ranked prospect in what turned out to be a loaded year for the Mountain State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
can we talk about rude ULTA employees in South ... 19 min Tracy 15
Something new 59 min Packme 1
Michael Nelson 1 hr Sean 42
It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr... 2 hr jussayin 2
Moses Car Dealerships (Jan '13) 5 hr Curious lady 6
Donovan Edds (Jan '16) 5 hr Keepitreall33 8
Mitches towing crushing there stolen cars 5 hr Granny 11
RIP Michelle St James 6 hr newsguy 51
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC