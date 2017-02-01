National Signing Day 2017: Derrek Pitts stays at home and signs with West Virginia
Three star safety Derrek Pitts has made it official and signed with the homestate Mountaineers. Derrek was the number two ranked prospect in what turned out to be a loaded year for the Mountain State.
