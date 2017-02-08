Murder trial juror pleads guilty after lying to judge
A juror in a Kanawha County murder trial pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying to a judge about going on her own to the crime scene. Taniqra Payne admitted to a false swearing charge, a misdemeanor.
