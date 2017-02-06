Morrisey meets with public
Reaffirming his position against drug abuse in the state, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Monday he would continue to fight against medicaid fraud to continue reducing overdose rates as well as save the state what Morrisey claims would be millions of dollars in the process. "I believe there's many millions of dollars to bring in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March
|26 min
|mudshark smackdown
|6
|Betsy Devos confirmed
|44 min
|Going forward
|1
|My stalker is stalking me through a charleston ... (May '14)
|3 hr
|Ester Budrow
|13
|Charleston officer arrested for DUI (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Shawnna Queen
|54
|Tire slashing West Side
|4 hr
|Aaron White
|2
|Officer Perna CPD cheating on his wife (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Aaron White
|11
|Attn: Danny Jones Team (May '15)
|4 hr
|Snakes in the grass
|11
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC