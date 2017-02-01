Morrisey leads AGs supporting Gorsuch CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West...

Morrisey leads AGs supporting Gorsuch...

Morrisey leads AGs supporting Gorsuch

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office says he's leading Republican attorneys general from 20 states in support of President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch. Morrisey's office said in a news release that the group sent a letter of support Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Patrick Leahy, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

