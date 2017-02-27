Mooney holds telephone town hall
Rep. Alex Mooney held a telephone town hall Monday, answering questions on an array of issues. This includes the future of the Affordable Care Act, coal mining and the possibility of a congressional investigation of President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|6 min
|southern at heart
|556
|campbells creek's finest (May '14)
|27 min
|Running waterfall
|46
|Barabra banks
|5 hr
|justwondering
|1
|Why can't women understand how a thermostat works
|5 hr
|Erma Jean
|29
|Jim Justice a Bigger Joke Then Last Governor
|6 hr
|Tax Man
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Native
|3,993
|Josh Lewis WCHS
|9 hr
|Tom Clark
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC