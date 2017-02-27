Mooney holds telephone town hall

Rep. Alex Mooney held a telephone town hall Monday, answering questions on an array of issues. This includes the future of the Affordable Care Act, coal mining and the possibility of a congressional investigation of President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia.

