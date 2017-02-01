MCC hears additional proposals -

MCC hears additional proposals -

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Logan Banner

The Mingo County Commission was presented with two additional proposals from attorneys that wish to represent the county in an effort to hold wholesale drug distribution companies accountable for their alleged role in contributing to the opioid drug epidemic in southern W.Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moses Car Dealerships (Jan '13) 3 min Janice 10
manpower w2's (Jan '13) 7 min Dave Mrozek 25
Michael Nelson 22 min Misty 51
Calvin Belle 1 hr NaNa 1
Darren Mooney Davis creek 1 hr thief 23
Starbucks 1 hr Sylvia 21
Mary Hancock (Bowen) 3 hr Crys 18
RIP Michelle St James 9 hr Gatekeeper 52
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC