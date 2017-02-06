Manchin maintains opposition as DeVos...

Manchin maintains opposition as DeVos vote draws near

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A vote could come Tuesday in the U.S. Senate on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as education secretary and that vote could be 50-50 split just like West Virginia's U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito. Manchin said on Potomac Highlands Today on MetroNews affiliate WKLP DeVos does not understand the public school system because she has never been a part of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shawn Keathley is a snitch from nitro 11 min Question 8
biggest drug dealer campbells creek 1 hr Hotdog scooter 32
Casci (Oct '15) 1 hr Get over it 8
News Charleston Police make 5th arrest in home invasion 1 hr Proud American 27
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) 1 hr Aaron White 38
Carper 2 hr Putnam Johnny 4
sherry tawn 2 hr west wing 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC