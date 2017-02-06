Manchin maintains opposition as DeVos vote draws near
A vote could come Tuesday in the U.S. Senate on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as education secretary and that vote could be 50-50 split just like West Virginia's U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito. Manchin said on Potomac Highlands Today on MetroNews affiliate WKLP DeVos does not understand the public school system because she has never been a part of it.
