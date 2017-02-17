Listeners to WVRC Charleston stations come through for St. Jude kids
Listeners to five West Virginia radio stations in Charleston gave approximately $200,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the annual radiothon that wrapped up Friday evening. It marked the 12th straight year the stations have hosted the two-day event.
