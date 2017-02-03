Legalize it?: Marijuana decriminalization discussed at legislative lookahead
There are 3 comments on the Martinsburg Journal story from Yesterday, titled Legalize it?: Marijuana decriminalization discussed at legislative lookahead. In it, Martinsburg Journal reports that:
Both proponents and opponents of marijuana legalization highlighted potential economic benefits-as well as possible unintended consequences - during a Friday morning Legislative Lookahead panel in Charleston. Danny Bragg, co-founder of West Virginia Green is the New Black and representative of Mountaineers for Marijuana; Lt.
#1 5 hrs ago
Please do it!!!!
#2 4 hrs ago
Did he really just say that marijuana was MORE dangerous than opioids? What kind of dream land are these people living in? FIX OUR DAMN BUDGET! STOP THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC! LEGALIZE IT!
#4 7 min ago
last time I check meth and pills herion was cause all the overdose but people get more jail time for pot like 8years the other unsupervised probation and wonder why elkins and wv like it is the police are uses this as part of their welfare system to get federal money and to keep their jails full why don't the newpaper talk about that
