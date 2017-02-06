Lawyer in drug wholesaler suits expec...

Lawyer in drug wholesaler suits expecting many other West Virginia...

The lawyer representing the town of Richwood in their suit against a number of drug wholesalers believes this is just the beginning of legal action by West Virginia municipalities. "We intend to sue every bad actor-either pharmacist or physician," Charleston-based attorney Rusty Webb said.

