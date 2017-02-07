Lack of Prosecutor Delays McCallister Magistrate Trial
A disorderly conduct magistrate trial of former mayoral candidate and council member Tom McCallister has been continued due to lack of a prosecutor. McCallister has been charged with disorderly conduct following a Huntington City Council meeting.
