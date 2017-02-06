Keystone Drive reopens nearly 2 years after Yeager hillside collapse
A road in Charleston is back open nearly two years after a hillside at Yeager Airport's overrun area collapsed onto part of the road, which destroyed a church and damaged several homes. "I just drove it this morning," Mike Plante, Yeager spokesman told MetroNews Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superbowl
|14 min
|PVT Jones
|5
|Rip Tina Hitchcock
|1 hr
|Jamie22ihop
|3
|smells funny
|1 hr
|Water
|1
|Something in the Water
|3 hr
|Dial-a-roast
|5
|I am allergic to drinking
|3 hr
|Home working
|2
|Rio de Grill in Kanawha City
|3 hr
|Tom Clark
|9
|cook
|4 hr
|wvguy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC