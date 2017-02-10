Justice's budget, economic proposals get anti-tax pushback
Governor-elect Jim Justice, left, is greeted by Major General James Hoyer as he arrives to deliver the keynote address for the West Virginia Economic Recovery Summit on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marshall University's Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington, W.Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Perna CPD cheating on his wife (Apr '15)
|3 min
|Jason Snyder
|20
|RIP Michelle St James
|1 hr
|RIP
|74
|Drag Queen Canterbury..Disgusting.
|1 hr
|SMH
|36
|Jerry Waters Lawsuit
|2 hr
|Wvphoto
|6
|Stand-alone Starbucks, stone's throw from Civic...
|2 hr
|Wvphoto
|1
|April Riley having surgery to lose weight
|3 hr
|Clinton
|5
|Danny Jones
|4 hr
|texas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC