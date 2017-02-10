Justice's budget, economic proposals ...

Justice's budget, economic proposals get anti-tax pushback

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Governor-elect Jim Justice, left, is greeted by Major General James Hoyer as he arrives to deliver the keynote address for the West Virginia Economic Recovery Summit on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marshall University's Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington, W.Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Perna CPD cheating on his wife (Apr '15) 3 min Jason Snyder 20
RIP Michelle St James 1 hr RIP 74
Drag Queen Canterbury..Disgusting. 1 hr SMH 36
Jerry Waters Lawsuit 2 hr Wvphoto 6
News Stand-alone Starbucks, stone's throw from Civic... 2 hr Wvphoto 1
April Riley having surgery to lose weight 3 hr Clinton 5
Danny Jones 4 hr texas 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC