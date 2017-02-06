Journal Junction for February 6

Journal Junction for February 6

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

I'd like to thank the young lady who paid for my groceries at Wal-Mart on Foxcroft around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. I thank you so much, I tried to find you to thank you, but you were gone. God bless you, and I will certainly return the blessing to someone else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child support office 11 min paul 4
Something in the Water 22 min Clem Woods 6
smells funny 1 hr Clem Woods 4
Casci (Oct '15) 3 hr Done 7
David march 4 hr Issac Newton 5
Carper 4 hr Liberal Stamper 1
News Legalize it?: Marijuana decriminalization discu... 4 hr From the Right 5
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC