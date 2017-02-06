Journal Junction for February 6
I'd like to thank the young lady who paid for my groceries at Wal-Mart on Foxcroft around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. I thank you so much, I tried to find you to thank you, but you were gone. God bless you, and I will certainly return the blessing to someone else.
Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
