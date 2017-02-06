Jail time after Facebook rant that ta...

Jail time after Facebook rant that targeted police

16 hrs ago

A Kanawha County man said he was sorry for a Facebook video rant about police during his circuit court sentencing Monday in Charleston. Matthew Furby, of Elkview, was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after a previous guilty plea to making terroristic threats.

