Jail time after Facebook rant that targeted police
A Kanawha County man said he was sorry for a Facebook video rant about police during his circuit court sentencing Monday in Charleston. Matthew Furby, of Elkview, was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after a previous guilty plea to making terroristic threats.
