Institute citizens meet to discuss me...

Institute citizens meet to discuss methanol plant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A new methanol plant in Institute drew concern from citizens at a meeting Monday night at West Virginia State University. The founders of U.S. Methanol, Brad Gunn and Richard Wolfli, discussed at the meeting the upcoming construction of Liberty1, a plant to be built on state Route 25. According to a release from the company, it will move an existing methanol production facility from Brazil to an 11-acre complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horace Mann Principal Suspended 14 min Dial-a-roast 13
Illegal immigrants 54 min yep 5
Tom Clarks black car with tinted windows and Ve... 11 hr Donald Jefferson 14
Michael 12 hr Havequestions 3
Hillarie C. 12 hr Wanting Her 5
biggest drug dealer campbells creek 12 hr Justice 36
Nancy and TPB (May '14) 13 hr Jewel Cook 111
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC