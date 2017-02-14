Institute citizens meet to discuss methanol plant
A new methanol plant in Institute drew concern from citizens at a meeting Monday night at West Virginia State University. The founders of U.S. Methanol, Brad Gunn and Richard Wolfli, discussed at the meeting the upcoming construction of Liberty1, a plant to be built on state Route 25. According to a release from the company, it will move an existing methanol production facility from Brazil to an 11-acre complex.
