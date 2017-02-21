Income tax still the best option

Income tax still the best option

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

What they want would be devastating to many job providers. Mountain State residents seem to be caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 14 min Julius Polomeric 535
Chocolate 2 hr PB and J 2
Josh Lewis WCHS 3 hr Concerned 6
massage parlor 4 hr kim chee 3
Judge Ballard (Feb '15) 5 hr AAA333 21
Best barber in Charleston? (Mar '14) 5 hr Great 29
Salon Indigo - East End 6 hr Neighbors 13
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC