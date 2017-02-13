Ihlenfeld returns to private practice

The former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia has started his transition back to private practice in hopes of further serving the state. William J. Ihlenfeld II has decided to return to private practice after serving as one of the state's top prosecutors for more than six years.

