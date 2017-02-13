Ihlenfeld returns to private practice
The former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia has started his transition back to private practice in hopes of further serving the state. William J. Ihlenfeld II has decided to return to private practice after serving as one of the state's top prosecutors for more than six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants
|3 hr
|Get Em Out
|3
|Tom Clarks black car with tinted windows and Ve...
|6 hr
|Donald Jefferson
|14
|Michael
|7 hr
|Havequestions
|3
|Hillarie C.
|7 hr
|Wanting Her
|5
|biggest drug dealer campbells creek
|7 hr
|Justice
|36
|Nancy and TPB (May '14)
|8 hr
|Jewel Cook
|111
|Horace Mann Principal Suspended
|10 hr
|Mises
|12
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC