Hoop Shoot 4COL Color
Carson Lauttamus, the son of Paul and Annie Lauttamus of Weirton, won third place in the West Virginia Elks Association State Hoop Shoot at Capital High School in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|13 min
|jonjedi
|349
|melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11)
|37 min
|sandrametheny
|700
|Dinosaurs
|1 hr
|Humane
|6
|Charleston housing authority
|1 hr
|drucker
|5
|Dance Moms, Charleston (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|wendy woo
|7
|Why do Blacks always screw up?
|1 hr
|Hillbilly Man
|18
|Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as...
|2 hr
|cindy
|31
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC