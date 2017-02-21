Hoop Shoot 4COL Color

Hoop Shoot 4COL Color

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Carson Lauttamus, the son of Paul and Annie Lauttamus of Weirton, won third place in the West Virginia Elks Association State Hoop Shoot at Capital High School in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 13 min jonjedi 349
melanie metheny missing person (Apr '11) 37 min sandrametheny 700
Dinosaurs 1 hr Humane 6
Charleston housing authority 1 hr drucker 5
Dance Moms, Charleston (Aug '13) 1 hr wendy woo 7
Why do Blacks always screw up? 1 hr Hillbilly Man 18
Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as... 2 hr cindy 31
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC