High temperature records fall in 9 ci...

High temperature records fall in 9 cities following Tuesday's warm-up

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The National Weather Service recorded record highs in Beckley, 69 degrees; Bluefield, 66; Charleston, 74; Huntington, 71; Elkins, 72; Morgantown, 69; Martinsburg, 72; Parkersburg, 68 and Wheeling 62. Some of the old records dated back to the 1930's. A cold front is moving in Wednesday, with rain for the lower elevations - snow for the higher elevations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people who pretend to be sick for attention 3 hr Congolese guy 8
Another Shooting on Garrison Avenue 5 hr Cpl Cool 11
The party of protestors 6 hr Obstructionists 2
Tonya Devitt is on SCRJ website. 6 hr Jersey 11
Bike Sharing Debacle 6 hr Hazardous 6
News Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task 8 hr Sad Times 3
Born that way 8 hr ILoLAtTheQueers 14
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC