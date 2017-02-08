High temperature records fall in 9 cities following Tuesday's warm-up
The National Weather Service recorded record highs in Beckley, 69 degrees; Bluefield, 66; Charleston, 74; Huntington, 71; Elkins, 72; Morgantown, 69; Martinsburg, 72; Parkersburg, 68 and Wheeling 62. Some of the old records dated back to the 1930's. A cold front is moving in Wednesday, with rain for the lower elevations - snow for the higher elevations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people who pretend to be sick for attention
|3 hr
|Congolese guy
|8
|Another Shooting on Garrison Avenue
|5 hr
|Cpl Cool
|11
|The party of protestors
|6 hr
|Obstructionists
|2
|Tonya Devitt is on SCRJ website.
|6 hr
|Jersey
|11
|Bike Sharing Debacle
|6 hr
|Hazardous
|6
|Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task
|8 hr
|Sad Times
|3
|Born that way
|8 hr
|ILoLAtTheQueers
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC