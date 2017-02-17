Help with Dilapidated Structures Sought in West Virginia
Local government officials go through a tedious process to improve or remove dilapidated, unsafe structures in the community - sometimes waiting up to two years before they're allowed to act. To quicken the process, the West Virginia Municipal League plans to propose eliminating a step that requires a municipality to go to circuit court.
