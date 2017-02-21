Harpers Ferry residents seek attorney...

Harpers Ferry residents seek attorney's input

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A facilitator was present at a Harpers Ferry meeting on Saturday to take legal questions concerning the historic Hilltop House and its future. The questions concerned Article 1313, which is meant to achieve specific land design goals and regulate the uses of land within certain areas of the town where special circumstances justify the modification of base-zoning district provisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 16 min Dalai Lama 538
Mimi Rayne. Still 'tuting? 18 min mango 2
Keith Hawk's wife 19 min Tracy 1
Macys in the Town Center 1 hr wondering 3
massage parlor in kc 1 hr Bubba 20
Word to the wise if your kid plays for Capitol ... 1 hr Duh 5
Shitty horror punk in wv 2 hr Leon Debrion 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC