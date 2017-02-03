Guatemalan national pleads guilty to ...

Guatemalan national pleads guilty to immigration crime

Zabaleta had previously been removed from the United States to his home country of Guatemala on July 24, 2014, and again on January 15, 2015. Zabaleta then illegally reentered the United States and was found in Charleston after a traffic stop by the West Virginia State Police on November 9, 2016, on I-79 near Exit 1. Zabaleta had not formally applied for permission to legally reenter the United States and was not otherwise in the United States legally.

