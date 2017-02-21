Goodwin Announces Run for Mayor of Ch...

Goodwin Announces Run for Mayor of Charleston

Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters at Charleston's East End Community Park, Amy Shuler Goodwin announced she is applying to be Charleston, West Virginia's next mayor. Goodwin also shared her plans to start building a coalition of Charlestonians as part of a collaborative effort to identify the Capital City's strengths and challenges, establish realistic long- and short-term goals, and develop a comprehensive strategic plan with practical solutions.

