Good, Walsworth join Automotive News

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Automotive News

Good, 53, comes from the Detroit Free Press , where he served several years as news editor and front-page designer for the paper's Sunday edition. He spent six years at the Akron Beacon Journal as a designer and copy editor, and has also worked at papers in Charleston, W.Va., and Bloomington, Ind., in design and editing roles.

